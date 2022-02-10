Joe Burrow Surprised His Former High School Football Coach

The constant media attention ahead of Super Bowl LVI has given Joe Burrow’s supporters a chance to see just what a great guy he truly is.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Nathan White, Burrow’s former high school coach at Athens High School in Ohio, revealed a surprise that Burrow left for him. White said that Burrow called him up and offered him tickets for him and his wife to attend the Super Bowl.

“He called and said, ‘Hey coach, if you’re not busy this weekend, I have a couple extra tickets if you and Sarah want to go,’” White said. “So I said yeah, ‘I think we can make that happen.’”

White called it “mind boggling” that one of his former pupils from Athens is playing in the Super Bowl:

“To think about sitting there and watching an Athens Bulldog in the Super Bowl is mind boggling to me.”

Athens High School Head Football Coach, Nathan White, is headed to the Super Bowl to see his former player, Joe Burrow, and the Bengals play! 🧡🖤 Coach White was Joe's QB coach when he was playing football at AHS. #AthensBulldogshttps://t.co/Da6TlMqD4G — Athens City School District (@AthensCitySD) February 9, 2022

Ohio football is basically all Joe Burrow has known for all but two years of his playing career. He spent three seasons at Ohio State before transferring to LSU in 2018 and becoming an icon one year later.

He promptly returned to the state of Ohio as the No. 1 overall pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. And in two years since, he’s completely turned the franchise around.

By Sunday, he might be bringing a championship to Cincinnati for the first time in decades.