Joe Burrow Taking Hall Of Famer’s Advice Following Super Bowl

Even though their season ended in heartbreaking fashion, Joe Burrow doesn’t want to diminish what the Cincinnati Bengals accomplished this year.

After last night’s 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Burrow said he learned a lesson after watching the NFL Films documentary “A Football Life: Kurt Warner” in the days leading up to the big game.

In the film, Warner said the Rams dwelled too much on their loss in Super Bowl XXXVI as opposed to recognizing what they had achieved during the 2001 season.

“He said they let it sting too much,” Burrow said, via Yahoo’s Shalise Manza Young. “They didn’t celebrate what they accomplished. Obviously it stings, but we had a great year, didn’t come out this last game the way we wanted to, but I think we still have something to celebrate.”

Indeed, Burrow and the Bengals did reach a number of milestones. They won the franchise’s first division title since 2015, and their victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC wild card round was the team’s first playoff win in 31 years.

Additionally, the Bengals earned the third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Cruelly, they also registered the team’s third one-score defeat in those appearances.

With Burrow only entering his third NFL season, the future appears to be very bright for Cincinnati. But before they can think too much about that, it sounds like Burrow wants to do some reflecting on the recent past.