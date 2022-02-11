Joe Burrow Thinks 1 Actor Could Play Him In A Movie

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows at least one actor could play him in a movie.

Burrow was speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams and confirmed that Macaulay Culkin looks like him.

When asked who would play him in a movie, Bengals QB Joe Burrow said some say he looks like Macaulay Culkin. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 11, 2022

That meme has been going out throughout the entire season, so it’s no surprise Burrow is finally embracing it.

Culkin is best known for playing the character “Kevin” in the first two Home Alone movies. Perhaps he could play Burrow in a Netflix movie down the line as Kevin James did for Sean Payton.

Burrow is currently focused on trying to bring home a championship for Cincinnati. The Bengals haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1988 and also haven’t played in one since that season.

Burrow comes into this game playing well in the playoffs as he has 842 yards and four touchdowns along with two interceptions in three games.

This has all come after a superb regular season where he threw for 4,611 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Kickoff for Bengals-Rams will be at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. It’ll be televised by NBC.