Joe Burrow Thinks 1 Actor Could Play Him In A Movie

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the fieldCINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows at least one actor could play him in a movie.

Burrow was speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams and confirmed that Macaulay Culkin looks like him.

That meme has been going out throughout the entire season, so it’s no surprise Burrow is finally embracing it.

Culkin is best known for playing the character “Kevin” in the first two Home Alone movies. Perhaps he could play Burrow in a Netflix movie down the line as Kevin James did for Sean Payton.

Burrow is currently focused on trying to bring home a championship for Cincinnati. The Bengals haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1988 and also haven’t played in one since that season.

Burrow comes into this game playing well in the playoffs as he has 842 yards and four touchdowns along with two interceptions in three games.

This has all come after a superb regular season where he threw for 4,611 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Kickoff for Bengals-Rams will be at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. It’ll be televised by NBC.

