Joe Burrow Tied An Unfortunate Super Bowl Record Tonight

Joe Burrow broke a record in the Super Bowl tonight, but it’s not the type of record you want to remembered for.

Believe it or not, Burrow was sacked seven times in this game. That ties the record set by Roger Staubach in SB X.

Burrow was under pressure throughout the third quarter. He was sacked five times on 12 dropbacks in just the third quarter. That’s about as bad as it gets as far as protecting a quarterback.

Despite all the pressure that he’s faced in this game, Burrow managed to stay strong in the pocket and deliver strikes to his receivers all night.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to lead the Bengals to a win.

Burrow has now been sacked 7 times tonight, tying the record set by Roger Staubach in SB X. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 14, 2022

This was the second game in this postseason that Burrow faced a ton of pressure.

Burrow was sacked nine times in the team’s win over the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.

It was a magical season for Burrow and the Bengals, but their offensive line certainly needs work. That’ll most likely be their focus this offseason.