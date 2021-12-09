Joe Burrow Took Big Step Forward At Practice Today

Joe Burrow got dinged up in last weekend’s crushing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The franchise quarterback played much of the game with a dislocated pinky that was causing him some serious discomfort throughout.

Although Burrow vowed to not miss any time as a result of the injury, there’s been some growing doubt about his availability for the Bengals Week 14 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. A report on Thursday should help ease some of those concerns.

According to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr., Burrow was out on the field at practice on Thursday. Most importantly, he was throwing as warm ups began.

“Just left 30 minutes of practice open to media. Burrow did what you would want to see,” Dehner Jr. reported on Twitter. “Threw a few long, short with a little force, mid-range with touch. No tape/glove. Didn’t take part in every drill, but clearly enough to feel good about where the pinky is at for Sunday.”

That’s a significant change from Wednesday when Burrow did not throw and was listed as a non-participant on the Bengals first injury report of the week. Fans in Cincinnati should feel good about their franchise quarterback being on the field by the time kickoff rolls around on Sunday.

Immediately following the Bengals’ 41-22 blowout loss to the Chargers, Burrow explained that he was going to have to deal with the injury in the coming weeks, but he maintained that he would return for the 49ers game.

“It’s just something I am going to have to deal with,” the 24-year-old quarterback said, via Dehner Jr. “I am not going to miss any games because of it. Unless it somehow gets worse which I can’t imagine it is going to, I am going to play next week.”

Despite leading the league in interceptions, Burrow has been a major reason for the Bengals success this year. He gives Cincinnati the best chance to win and make the playoffs in 2021.

Burrow will look to bounce back from last week’s performance on Sunday in Cincinnati.