Joe Burrow Shares Encouraging Postgame Injury News

Cincinnati Bengals fans got to celebrate an AFC North title today, but also had to hold their breath after Joe Burrow missed the last two plays of the game.

Burrow appeared to tweak his knee on a 4th-and-goal incompletion with less than a minute to play. A penalty on Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed negated the incompletion and gave the Bengals a fresh set of downs.

However, Burrow was not on the field for those next two snaps, which were a kneel down and a spike by backup quarterback Brandon Allen. The Bengals can ill afford to lose their franchise quarterback for an extended period of time.

Thankfully, that doesn’t sound like it will be happening. Burrow told reporters postgame that his right knee is sore after he reaggravated a previous injury, but he’s not dealing with anything serious.

Burrow says his right knee is a little sore. Nothing serious. Reaggravated injury suffered in Chargers game. — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) January 2, 2022

In the last two weeks Burrow has thrown for 971 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions, leading the Bengals to back-to-back wins over the Ravens and Chiefs. In the process, he helped the franchise win its first division title in six years.

With a postseason berth wrapped up, it will be interesting to see if the Bengals rest Burrow in next weekend’s season finale against the Browns. They’d probably like to play Burrow and give him some reps to stay fresh, but it might be worth letting him sit it out so he’ll be at peak health for the AFC wild card game the following week.