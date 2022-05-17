Joe Burrow Uses 1 Word To Describe How His Knee Feels

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Last offseason, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was rehabbing from ACL surgery. Fast forward a year later, and he's enjoying a normal offseason workout program.

Speaking to reporters this Tuesday, Burrow revealed that he feels "great" heading into Year 3.

“I feel great,” Burrow said. “Obviously, this is my first offseason in the NFL, so I’ve been able to take advantage of that as far as my body and my throwing and my mind and all that. Obviously, I’ve been grinding, but it’s also been relaxing not having to worry about, ‘Am I going to be ready for the season?’ I can just focus on getting my body right, making sure I’m healthy and then relaxing.”

Burrow's confidence in his knee has improved so much that he's no longer practicing with a brace on.

Despite getting rid of the knee brace for practice sessions in May, Burrow hasn't made a decision on whether or not he'll wear it this fall.

"I don’t anticipate wearing it but maybe get to game day and feel a little more comfortable having it on, so we’ll see," Burrow said, via ProFootballTalk.

The Bengals will be considered contenders in the AFC as long as Burrow is healthy.