Joe Burrow Wants Bengals To Give Teammate Long-Term Deal

Most of the Cincinnati Bengals' roster is present for offseason workouts. Star safety Jessie Bates, however, is not participating due to his contract situation.

Earlier this year, the Bengals used the franchise tag on Bates. They have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

During this Tuesday's press conference, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow commented on Bates' future with the team.

Burrow made it abundantly clear that he wants Bates to sign a long-term contract from the Bengals.

“Jessie’s a big part of this team,” Burrow said, via Caleb Noe of WCPO. “You can put a price tag on what he does on the field, but I don’t think you can on what he does in the locker room. He’s been a guy who has kind of built what we’re doing here. He was one of the first. Jessie’s exactly the kind of player I think you want to reward for the work he’s done the last four years, through the ups and the down. We weren’t very good for three years while he was here. He’s been through it all. We’re hoping everything works out in his favor."

Burrow added that he plans on taking a trip to Las Vegas with Bates soon.

Last season, Bates had 88 tackles, four passes defended, an interception and a fumble recovery.

It's unclear when Bates will end his holdout.