Joe Burrow Was Asked About Bengals Drafting Former LSU Teammate

The Cincinnati Bengals own the No. 5 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. With it, they will likely be drafting help for quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow was enjoying a record-setting rookie season before tearing his ACL in November. He’s clearly the future of the Bengals’ franchise despite the setback.

Drafting fifth leaves Cincinnati in prime position to add either a stud offensive lineman or one of the top wide receivers in the draft. If they go the latter route, that could mean picking Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow’s former teammate at LSU.

Chase opted out of the 2020 season but is still regarded as one of the best wideouts in this year’s class. Not surprisingly, Burrow welcomes the chance to play with one of his favorite targets again.

“I’d love to play with Ja’Marr,” Burrow said, via SB Nation’s Cincy Jungle. “He’s a great player—we’re still in contact all the time, we talk every now and then. He’s a great dude and a great player. I’d love to have him on the team.”

In 2019, Chase produced 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns, winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top pass catcher. He helped LSU to a 15-0 season and national title.

He could be the first wide receiver off the board in April, unless Alabama’s DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle beat him to that honor.