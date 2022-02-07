Joe Burrow Was Asked About Offensive Line Concerns

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a subpar offensive line all season, but it hasn’t prevented Joe Burrow from leading the team to within one win of a world championship.

Burrow was sacked nine times by the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round and had five games during the regular season in which he was sacked on at least five occasions. All of this has led to speculation that he could be in trouble against a fearsome Rams pass rush in the Super Bowl.

Burrow tried to downplay that possibility during Super Bowl media day today.

“They’re a very good defensive front,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s going to be a challenge for our guys, but they’ve worked really hard to put themselves in this position. And I know that our coaching staff has a great plan for them that they’re going to be able to go out and execute. But obviously, guys like Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Von Miller are guys that are going to get pressure.

“So it’s going to be how, one, I handle the pressure — how I’m able to get the ball out of my hands and get it to my playmakers in space. And two, how we’re going to be able to handle them up front. I have the utmost confidence in our offensive line to make it happen.”

Burrow was sacked a league-high 51 times during the regular season and has been dropped 12 times in three playoff games, with the majority of that damage coming against Tennessee.

The Rams, meanwhile, ranked third in the NFL with 50 regular season sacks. Donald led the way with 12.5, while Floyd, Miller and defensive tackle Greg Gaines combined for 19.

Those four players have combined for all five of the Rams’ postseason sacks.