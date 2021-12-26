Joe Burrow’s First-Half Stats vs. The Ravens Are Insane

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is on fire against the Ravens.

Burrow currently has 299 yards through the air with three touchdowns and no interceptions along with only three incompletions. Because of that, Cincinnati has a 17-point lead at halftime, 31-14.

The Bengals have sensed that the AFC North is up for grabs and are doing their best to seize it.

Even though this game still has another half left, Burrow has owned the Ravens in both games this season. Through six quarters, he has 715 yards passing with six touchdowns and has helped the Bengals outscore the Ravens 72-31.

The Ravens defense had no answer for anything the Bengals were doing in the first half. Running back Joe Mixon had two combined touchdowns and Tee Higgins was a mismatch no matter who was on him.

Higgins finished that first half with 129 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

If the Bengals hold on, they would control their own destiny for the AFC North to close the season. They have the Chiefs and Browns after this contest and would have the tiebreaker over both the Ravens and Steelers should it come down to that.