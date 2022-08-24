Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals signals from the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It appears Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is quite the jokester.

Last week, Sports Illustrated shared a feature story on the star quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals. This story included a headshot of Burrow looking very serious.

Holzmacher decided to share this particular picture of Burrow and attach a funny caption to it. The caption read, "POV: the actual look I get from Joe when I watch TikTok on full-volume across the living room."

Bengals fans liked this comment from Holzmacher so much that a screenshot of it went viral on Twitter.

"Joe is just us when our girls are on TikTok," one fan tweeted.

Burrow and Holzmacher have been reportedly dating since 2017. They met at Ohio State.

Earlier this year, the happy couple enjoyed a well-deserved vacation.

Now that football is back, Burrow will be asked to lead the Bengals on another playoff run. As for Holzmacher, she'll be right by his side.