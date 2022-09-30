Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 2-Word Reaction To Win Over Dolphins

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals signals from the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals improved their record to 2-2 on Thursday night, defeating the Miami Dolphins at home.

Joe Burrow had a strong performance against the Dolphins, completing 20-of-31 pass attempts for 287 yards with two touchdowns.

Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, reacted to the Bengals' win over the Dolphins on Instagram.

Holzmacher posted a photo of herself at Paycor Stadium with this caption "victory ~friday."

Burrow and Holzmacher have been dating since their college days at Ohio State.

It's unclear if Holzmacher will make the trip to Baltimore for the Bengals' Week 5 matchup.

The Bengals will face the Ravens next Sunday. That game could go a long way in determining who wins the AFC North this season.

Burrow and the Bengals will try to improve their winning streak to three games. In order to do that, their offensive line will need to keep the former No. 1 pick clean in the pocket.