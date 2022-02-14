Joe Burrow’s Mom, Girlfriend React To His Painful Hit

Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals started off as an offensive fireworks display.

In the first 31 minutes of game action, the teams combined for 30 points. However, the second half has been dominated by defense as both teams have settled in.

Unfortunately, a few key injuries may have contributed to that. The Rams lost star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr in the first half to a potentially serious knee injury.

The team received another injury scare when quarterback Matthew Stafford came up limping after a sack. He’s not the only quarterback in the game that has been under duress.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Joe Burrow was sacked and he appeared to be in some serious discomfort as well. He remained down on the ground for a minute, clutching at his right knee.

Cameras eventually panned to his mom and girlfriend, Olivia, in the stands. They were clearly shaken by seeing the young quarterback on the turf following a tough hit.

Joe Burrow hurt his knee and limped off the field after a sack. pic.twitter.com/nMNts94BvV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

Thankfully, Burrow returned to the game and appears to be okay. The Bengals haven’t asked him to do too much since he returned to the game as they’ve relied heavily on the running game.

Cincinnati still holds a 20-16 lead.