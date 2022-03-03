Joe Burrow’s Old Tweet About His Hands Goes Viral

It’s that time of the year where quarterbacks’ hand sizes are the No. 1 topic in the sports world. With that said, it’s only fitting that an old tweet from Joe Burrow goes viral once again.

During the 2020 NFL Combine, Burrow’s hand size was measured at 9 inches. Some analysts said that was a concerning measurement for the former LSU star.

Instead of allowing the critics bother him, Burrow jokingly tweeted that he would consider retirement.

“Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands,” Burrow tweeted. “Please keep me in your thoughts.”

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett finds himself in a similar situation this year.

On Thursday, it was announced that Pickett’s hand size was measured at 8.5 inches. There are plenty of NFL analysts who believe that number could hurt his draft stock.

Even though Pickett has smaller hands than any starting quarterback in the NFL, the blueprint is there for him to have success.

We’ve seen Burrow thrive at the next level, leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in just his second season. So why can’t Pickett have success in the NFL?