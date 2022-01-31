Joe Burrow’s Postgame Comment On His Necklace Goes Viral

Whether he won the AFC Championship Game or not, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appeared determined to have his best drip on before and after the game.

During his postgame interview after leading the Bengals to an upset win over the Chiefs, Burrow was asked about the “JB9” necklace he was wearing. One reporter inquired whether the diamonds on it were real.

“They’re definitely real. I make too much money to have fake ones,” Burrow replied, drawing a laugh from the other reporters.

Amazing. It’s hard to tell which is better: The fact that he was wearing a giant gold chain with dominance, or the way he absolutely owned how much it’s worth.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow was asked if the diamonds on his chain are real: "They're definitely real. I make too much money to have fake ones."pic.twitter.com/q0wIfYVPyo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 31, 2022

Joe Burrow isn’t wrong about the money part either. He signed a $36 million guaranteed contract after going No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. So he’s got more than enough to drop on some drip.

But not every athlete can back up the brand they’re trying to build with what they put on the field. Burrow showed yesterday that he can.

In the AFC Championship Game he threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 25 yards on the ground as the Bengals upset the Chiefs to reach their first Super Bowl in over 30 years.

Now the former No. 1 overall pick has the Bengals in a position to win the first Super Bowl in franchise history. If he does that, no one will ever question his drip again.