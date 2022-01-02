The Spun

Joe Burrow’s Postgame Ja’Marr Chase Quote Going Viral

Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had some fun talking about receiver Ja’Marr Chase during his postgame presser.

Chase had a career day for the Bengals after he finished with 266 yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions. He also likely won a lot of people’s fantasy football championships that end this week.

When Burrow was asked about throwing it to Chase, he immediately thought of a meme.

“Everyone knows that meme. ‘F it. Ja’Marr’s down there somewhere,'” Burrow said.

Chase has set himself up to potentially win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award based on how great he’s been. He has 1,429 yards receiving with 13 touchdowns on 79 receptions.

There were questions about him coming into this season after he struggled in training camp and the preseason but those have all been put to bed. He’s going to be a problem in the NFL for many years to come with the way he’s going.

Cincinnati took home the AFC North crown after beating Kansas City 34-31 on Sunday afternoon.

It’s the Bengals’ first division title since 2015 and they’ll have a shot at winning their first playoff game since 1991 in a couple of weeks.

