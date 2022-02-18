Joe Burrow’s Reaction To Seeing The Rock During Super Bowl Is Going Viral

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment made an appearance at Super Bowl LVI as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave a pre-kickoff hype speech. And Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enjoyed it. Probably.

NFL Films recently revealed their mic’d up footage and audio from the big game during The Rock’s big cameo. There were a number of fun reactions to the former WWE superstar on the mic, but Burrow had the best responses.

At first, Burrow joked that The Rock might be joining one of the two game for the kickoff. “What is he doing out there?” Burrow asked backup Brandon Allen. “He’s on kickoff return? Did (the Rams) sign him?”

But Burrow saved his best quip for last. After The Rock was finished with his big speech, Burrow commented, “I like his shoes.”

Amazing. And the fans seem to agree as the clip has countless views and thousands of shares across social media.

There aren’t many similarities between Joe Burrow and The Rock other than they were both national champions in college. While Burrow was a Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick, The Rock went undrafted and got cut by the CFL without ever playing a down in pro football.

But their rapid rise to the top of their respective professions is a pretty notable area where they overlap.

Burrow got his team to the Super Bowl at age 25, within two years of entering the NFL, while The Rock was only 26 when he climbed the mountain to become WWF Champion.

Will Joe Burrow win as many world titles as The Rock did?