Joe Burrow's Response To Tom Brady Comparison Going Viral

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been compared to Tom Brady a few times over the past two seasons. Fans believe they both possess the "it" factor.

Brady has proven over the course of his career that he's never afraid of the big moment. Burrow, meanwhile, has already won a national title at the collegiate level and made it to the Super Bowl in just his second season.

However, Burrow isn't exactly eager to hear fans compare him to the most accomplished quarterback of all time.

When asked about the comparisons, Burrow responded, "He's Tom and I'm Joe."

If Burrow wins a Super Bowl in the near future, the comparisons won't end.

Burrow certainly has the Bengals in position to compete for a title this season. The third-year quarterback is completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 3,685 yards with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

We'll see if Burrow can out-duel Brady on Sunday when the Bengals and Buccaneers square off in Tampa.