Joe Burrow’s Tweet About Cincinnati Restaurant Is Going Viral

Joe Burrow is an Ohio native who began his college career at Ohio State. Now, he appears locked into being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals have the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft and all indications are they will draft Burrow. Fans of the black and orange are already dreaming of Burrow being the franchise-saving quarterback their team desperately needs.

If Burrow lives up to expectations in Cincinnati, Bengals fans will likely forgive him for his apparent dislike of Skyline Chili. If you’re unfamiliar, Skyline is a Cincinnati institution.

Burrow is clearly not a fan of the local delicacy, as he made clear in a nearly two-year-old tweet that went viral last night and today.

“Just a reminder that Skyline is terrible,” Burrow wrote in February 2018. “That is all.”

First order of business for Joe Burrow when he signs with an agent: Remove all tweets that could be construed as offensive to interested parties 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 https://t.co/kWYJlAvCHU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2020

But wait, that’s not all. Turns out, Burrow is really adamant about his feelings on Skyline. Here’s a tweet from May 2017.

Hot take: Skyline is Trash — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 4, 2017

Again, as long as Burrow plays well, Bengals fans could care less about his eating habits and disdain for Skyline.

Still, it’s pretty hilarious that this tweet is out there. Also, it’s nice to see an athlete’s old tweet get uncovered and have it be funny and not offensive.