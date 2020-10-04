Joe Mixon Has A Telling Comment On Rookie QB Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow picked up his first NFL win on Sunday. The No. 1 overall pick played a stellar game.

Burrow completed 25-of-36 attempts for 300 yards, one touchdown and one interception as the Bengals topped the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-25. Running back Joe Mixon scored three touchdowns, including being on the receiving end of Burrow’s scoring pass.

After the game, Mixon told reporters that he and his teammates are fully sold on their first-year signal caller.

“That kid, he’s a monster,” Mixon said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “We love him here.”

The Bengals must provide Burrow with more help, particularly up front. Cincinnati’s offensive line has allowed far too many sacks and pressures on its prized quarterback so far this season.

Still, it is obvious why the Bengals took Burrow with the top pick. He’s smart, tough and accurate, and he is a galvanizing presence for a team. That’s everything you need in a franchise quarterback.

The Bengals (1-2-1) will travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens next Sunday.