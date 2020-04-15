New contracts for star running backs are among the touchiest issues for NFL teams to deal with. The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot to contend with this offseason, and now reportedly have to decide on signing Joe Mixon to a long-term deal.

The Oklahoma product has been very good through the first three seasons of his NFL career. Despite playing in a struggling offense, he has now had back-to-back 1,100-yard rushing seasons. Adding in receiving, and he’s gone over 1,400 total yards from scrimmage both years as well.

Mixon, a healthy A.J. Green, and presumptive No. 1 pick Joe Burrow at quarterback could make for a pretty intriguing trio. However, if Mixon is looking for Ezekiel Elliott or Christian McCaffrey money, this could get interesting. McCaffrey just signed a record deal for a running back with the Carolina Panthers.

According to a new report in The Athletic, Mixon is “prepared for a holdout” pending a new deal ahead of the season. Mixon has defended the franchise amid plenty of criticism over how poorly run they’ve been over the last few decades, so it seems like he wants to stay in Cincinnati to see through this rebuild. If the Bengals don’t play ball, though, it sounds like Mixon could go through the same process Elliott and others have in recent years.

Joe Mixon has definitely performed like a franchise running back over the last two years, but franchise running backs retain their highest value in their early-to-mid-20s. If the Bengals want to build around Burrow, it may not make sense to commit a ton of long term money at a position where diamonds in the rough often emerge.

Mixon is set to finish out his first NFL contract, a four-year, $5.45 million deal.

The team has Giovani Bernard, who has been effective in the past, as well as former college stars Trayveon Williams (Texas A&M) and Rodney Anderson (Oklahoma) if Mixon goes so far as to start missing games.

This is a huge offseason for the franchise. Locking in Mixon on a team-friendly deal would definitely add to their long term prospects.

