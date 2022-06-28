Joe Mixon Quote Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a touchdown with Joe Burrow #9 and Joe Mixon #28 during the second half in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is feeling awfully confident heading into the 2022 season.

During an interview with Charlie Walter of KPIX, Mixon referred to the Bengals as the "hottest thing smoking" in the league.

"We was obviously there,” Mixon said when discussing the team's ability to make it back to the Super Bowl. “We went there. We actually put on a hell of a showing. To be honest, I feel like we might be the hottest thing smoking in the NFL on Sundays. With the talent we got and who we added onto this year, I feel like we’re bound to have a hell of a season. The best thing about it is we’ve been there before and we know how to get there. We just gotta stick to the basics, one week at a time and that’s what’s gonna happen."

This is an odd quote from Mixon to say the least. It has some people wondering if this is the best way to express confidence in the Bengals' Super Bowl hopes.

Others, meanwhile, are convinced the Bengals will not live up to their sky-high expectations.

"Bengals will miss the playoffs," one fan replied.

On paper, the Bengals have plenty of firepower to be a contender in the AFC for a second year in a row.

The issue for Cincinnati is that history isn't on its side. We haven't seen the team that lost in the Super Bowl make it back to the big game the following season since 1994.