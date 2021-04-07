Joe Mixon Reacts To Bengals Releasing Gio Bernard

Today the Cincinnati Bengals made the decision to release longtime running back Giovani Bernard. The decision is disappointing for a lot of people, including Bengals feature back Joe Mixon.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, Mixon thanked Bernard for being a great “friend, teammate and mentor.” and helping him through his NFL career. Mixon believes that Bernard will find success wherever he goes.

“No better friend, teammate and mentor than @G_bernard25. I’ll always cherish our time together and can’t thank him enough for all he has meant to my career,” Mixon wrote. “Wherever he goes is getting a great player and even better person.”

With Mixon injured for most of the season, Bernard saw the most action for the Bengals since 2015. He finished the 2020 season with 771 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Giovani Bernard with the 37th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft. His rookie season was rock solid as he proved to be a dynamic threat from the backfield. Bernard finished his first season with 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns – both career highs.

Over the next two years, Bernard would top 1,000 yards from scrimmage and scored nine total touchdowns.

But since 2016, Bernard has seen significantly fewer touches as other running backs – including Mixon – saw the field more. Despite returning to form in 2020, it wasn’t enough for the Bengals to keep him.

Where do you think Giovani Bernard will go next?