Joe Mixon Reacts To What He’s Seen From Joe Burrow So Far

Joe Burrow has been enjoying a strong first training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals. But what does the man he’ll be handing the ball off to the most – running back Joe Mixon – think of his progress?

Speaking to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Mixon spoke glowingly of the Bengals’ rookie quarterback. Not only does he feel Burrow will be in the league “for years to come,” he even said he’d like to finish his career with him.

“I really don’t think he’s your typical rookie,” Mixon said. “He’s definitely going to be a great guy here in this league for years to come, and I hope I can finish my career here with him.”

Mixon will certainly have a chance to finish his career in Cincinnati now. He just signed a massive four-year, $48 million extension with the Bengals earlier this week.

Joe Mixon will likely have a big role in Joe Burrow’s development, too. A strong running game will enable Burrow to get better looks as a rookie.

Mixon has enjoyed back-to-back seasons with over 1,100 rushing yards and 1,400 yards from scrimmage. But he’s done so on an offense that’s been in the bottom half of the league over that span.

The rise of Joe Burrow and the return of AJ Green should give the Bengals a serious offensive boost though.

Will Mixon and Burrow create a great QB-RB tandem in the NFL?