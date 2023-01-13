Joe Mixon Receives Punishment From NFL For Coin Flip Celebration

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 04: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs for a touchdown during the 33-25 win against Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bengals running back Joe Mixon went viral last Sunday for flipping a coin after scoring a touchdown against the Ravens.

Mixon broke out this unusual touchdown celebration because there was a scenario in play where a coin flip would've decided where the Bengals and Ravens ended up for the Wild Card round. That scenario got squashed since Cincinnati defeated Baltimore.

With that said, Mixon has been disciplined for his actions.

On Friday, Mixon revealed that he was fined $13,261 for his coin flip celebration. He's not exactly ready to cough up the money.

Mixon offered a potential solution to this situation on Twitter.

"@NFL since y’all all about the coin flipping let’s do this. Let’s have a coin toss to pay this crazy fine for expressing myself," Mixon tweeted. "If it’s heads I’ll pay. If it’s tails Roger G pay the money to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati."

It's unlikely that Roger Goodell accepts this offer from Mixon, but he deserves credit for at least shooting his shot.

Mixon and the Bengals will face the Ravens this Sunday night in the opening round of the playoffs. If he scores another touchdown, he may want to refrain from using his coin flip celebration.