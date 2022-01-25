Joe Namath Reveals Who He’s Rooting For In AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet in the AFC Championship this upcoming weekend with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line Although the Bengal squeaked by the Chiefs in the penultimate regular season game, Kansas City enters the playoff contest as the clear favorite after an electric overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

That being said, much of the NFL world can’t help but like this upstart Cincinnati team. Among those wanting to see the Bengals pull off the upset this weekend is Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath.

Namath, 78, explained that he’s not rooting against Kansas City on Sunday. However, he shared that he usually pulls for the underdog, which in this case is Cincinnati.

“I’m not pulling against KC at all. Not at all. But I would love to see Cincinnati win,” Namath said, per the Bengals team website. “I pull for underdogs most of the time and they are certainly going to be underdogs and justifiably so against that bunch from KC. But I do know underdogs can win.”

"He can play. He can flat out play…he's going to be around and sensational for a long time." – JOE Namath on JOE Burrow — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 25, 2022

Part of the reason that Namath finds himself drawn to the Bengals is because of his namesake at the quarterback position in Cincinnati. Joe Burrow has put together a magical sophomore season and has endeared himself to the organization’s fanbase, as well as “Broadway Joe.”

“First of all, I liked his passing abilities,” Namath said. “I liked his physical movement. He’s smooth, you see. I couldn’t tell he was as big as he is, 6-4. I just liked the way he moved around from one place to the other under control. He was very impressive at LSU and watching him grow at this early stage, man, it just tickles me.”

The Hall of Fame quarterback also complimented the Bengals youngster on his composure in just his second year in the league.

“Composed. Very collected, His focus is on the job,” Namath continued. “But that doesn’t mean he can’t get fired up and get in somebody’s face, especially an opponent.”

Burrow will be one of the keys to a Bengals victory this weekend, but the entire team will need to be up to task if they hope to get past the Chiefs.