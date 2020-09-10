Joey Bosa Has A Message For Joe Burrow Before Week 1

Joe Burrow begins his NFL career on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback will be thrown into the fire right away.

Burrow will be up against the Los Angeles Chargers and their ferocious pass-rushing duo of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. This won’t be the first time he’s faced Bosa, as the two were at Ohio State together for one year back in 2015.

This afternoon, Bosa delivered a message to his former teammate. Basically, he had better be aware of his surroundings in the pocket this Sunday.

In addition to joking (maybe) that Burrow is used to being chased by him from his time as an OSU scout teamer, he warned that the No. 1 overall pick has “never seen a defensive line like ours.”

#Chargers DE Joey Bosa on meeting up with #Bengals QB Joe Burrow again: "He was my scout team quarterback (at Ohio State in 2015) so he is used to being chased by me." — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) September 10, 2020

Joey Bosa on former Ohio State teammate Joe Burrow: “Rookies come with inexeprience. He hasn’t faced a D-line likes ours.” #Chargers #Bengals — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) September 10, 2020

Interestingly, the Chargers finished near the bottom of the NFL last year with only 30 total sacks. Still, they would seem to have the advantage over the Bengals in the trenches.

Cincinnati’s starting tackles are Jonah Williams, a 2019 first-round pick who missed his entire rookie season due to injury, and veteran Bobby Hart, one of the worst offensive linemen in the NFL.

If you can make a prop bet on it, we would be shocked if Bosa didn’t dump Burrow at least once this weekend.