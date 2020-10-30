John Ross Sends Clear Message To Bengals: “Trade Me”

There’ll be plenty of rumors floating around over the next few days as we inch closer to the trade deadline. Here’s what everyone knows as of this Friday afternoon: John Ross III wants the Cincinnati Bengals to trade him.

Ross was taken by the Bengals with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Despite all the hype surrounding the speedster out of Washington, he has just 51 receptions for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns in his pro career.

With the trade deadline only four days away, Ross has decided to go public with his demands. On Friday afternoon, the former first-round pick announced that he wants to get shipped out of Cincinnati.

“It’s not a secret that I have requested a trade,” Ross wrote on Twitter. “Trade me if this how y’all feel. I’m healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive. It’s hard to love something when your not actually participating in it. Believe me, its not football that I don’t like.”

Teams in need of help on offense would be wise to call the Bengals, especially since Ross shouldn’t cost much to acquire.

Cincinnati is currently starting Tyler Boyd, A.J. Green and Tee Higgins at wide receiver. It’s become very apparent that head coach Zac Taylor doesn’t have a vision for Ross in his offense.

Ross, 24, still has plenty of gas left in the tank. All he truly needs is a change of scenery.

