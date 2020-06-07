Ken Anderson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Bengals Player

On Sunday, Ken Riley, one of the Cincinnati Bengals’ all-time great defensive backs, passed away at the age of 72.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bengals legend Ken Anderson wished his condolences for Riley’s passing. Anderson called Riley “one of the best Bengals of all-time” and described him as a great player and a great man.

The two Bengals stars played together from 1971 to 1983 and led the team to their first Super Bowl appearance in 1981. Riley and Anderson boast the most games played by a defensive and offensive player in franchise history, too.

Riley was the No. 135 overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft and quickly established himself as an elite corner under legendary head coach Paul Brown. Over a 15-year career, Riley intercepted 65 passes – the most in franchise history and more than any two Bengals defenders combined. His five pick-sixes are a franchise record, and his 18 fumble recoveries are third in team history.

Riley was a three-time All-Pro selection, but never made the Pro Bowl despite averaging a whopping five interceptions a year.

Saddened by the passing of my friend and former teammate Ken Riley. One of the best Bengals of all time, not only a great player but more importantly a great man. RIP Ken Riley — Ken Anderson (@KenAndersonNFL) June 7, 2020

After his playing career was over, Riley became head coach at his alma mater Florida A&M. He went 45-40-1 in eight seasons with the Rattlers, including their first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title.

Riley later became Florida A&M’s athletic director, serving in that role from 1994 until his retirement in 2003.

Our hearts go out to Ken Riley’s family and loved ones.