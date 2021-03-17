Kenny Golladay Reportedly Offered A 1 Year ‘Prove-It’ Deal

Plenty of free agents have found new homes in the NFL this week, but Kenny Golladay still remains on the market. The former Detroit Lions wideout is considered the top player available at his position.

Golladay missed a significant period of time this past season, hauling in 20 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns. When he was healthy in 2019, he had 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns.

While his market hasn’t been nearly as active as analysts predicted, Golladay is starting to receive some offers. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Cincinnati Bengals have offered a one-year, prove-it deal to the talented wideout.

If Golladay agrees to this contract with the Bengals, he’d reunite with offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. He was with the Lions as a quarterbacks coach from 2016-17.

The Bengals have offered Kenny Golladay a one-year, prove-it type of deal, per sources. He was with Cincinnati OC Brian Callahan in Detroit when Golladay was a rookie. https://t.co/qJpVOG3R2b — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 17, 2021

The Bengals aren’t the only team making a push for Golladay.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Golladay has a visit with the New York Giants to discuss a potential deal. He’ll get the chance to talk with head coach Joe Judge about his fit with the team.

Giants insider Jordan Raanan believes the G-Men are the favorites to land the top wideout in free agency, saying “Golladay wants to be in New York and has been pushing to make this happen throughout the process.”

The Giants will need to put together a better offer than the Bengals if they want to add Golladay to their roster.