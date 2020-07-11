Kirk Herbstreit Compares Joe Burrow To 2 Legendary Quarterbacks

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t be a bigger fan of Joe Burrow.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is coming off arguably the most-impressive college football season of all-time. The former LSU Tigers quarterback set numerous records on way to a Heisman Trophy and national championship in 2019.

Herbstreit, who covered Burrow extensively at LSU (and, previously, Ohio State), thinks the Bengals are getting a great one.

“I started to run out of things to say,” Herbstreit said on NFL Network’s Move the Sticks Joe Burrow 360 special, per 247Sports. “It’s like when Tiger Woods was in his prime, really good. I’ve covered some great players doing this for a long time, but it was a perfect storm. The combination of Joe Brady bringing that Saints system to Baton Rouge. You have that element. You have a veteran fifth-year quarterback who is a gym rat when it comes to preparation.

“This kid is a — I’m not putting a Tom Brady label on him, but a Peyton Manning, Tom Brady type. He’s at the facility preparing on Sunday. He just won by 40 yesterday and, on Sunday, he’s there for eight hours looking at the next game. … He’s like a coach. He was a coach that played quarterback in his fifth year. He knew the answers to every question. Throw in his ability to work through field progression

“… I’ve never seen a guy with this killer instinct. Not just to beat you but steal your soul. He wants to ruin everything about you and the defensive coordinator. He takes it so personally, that week’s battle against whomever it is. All guys are competitive. All guys want to win. But this guy is borderline arrogant, borderline, ‘Were you OK as a kid?’ A mean dude, in a good way. If he’s your quarterback, it’s great.”

Manning struggled as a rookie and Brady didn’t play right away, so Burrow should be given plenty of time to develop.

Still, it’s clear the ceiling is extremely high for the Cincinnati Bengals’ young quarterback.

The Bengals are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Herbstreit, an Ohio native, can’t wait to see Burrow in action.