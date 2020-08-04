Kurt Warner Has 1 Main Piece Of Advice For QB Joe Burrow

From day one in Cincinnati, Joe Burrow will be trusted as the face of the franchise and the leader of the Bengals’ offense.

That’s a big responsibility for a kid fresh out of college, even one who was the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick. In order to help balance out the load on his shoulders, former NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner has some advice for Burrow to follow.

Warner shared that guidance on NFL Total Access on the NFL Network Monday night.

“Trust your teammates,” Warner said, via 247Sports. “It’s easy to go in and think you have to live up to the hype early on. You have to live up to the No. 1 pick and the Heisman and everything you did and all of the expectations people have of you.

“Oftentimes when you come into a league with the players in the world, I look at their offense and I think it’s got some good players around him with AJ Green and Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd and a number of guys. Lean on those guys. Don’t feel like you have to do everything early. Just play the game. Let it come to you. Trust those guys to make plays for you.”

Burrow has been hard at work since being drafted, changing his body composition and getting in workouts with his new teammates. Just having him in the fold gives Bengals fans hope for the future.

However, they should probably temper any expectations they might have for him for this season, considering how tough it can be for a rookie quarterback to be successful in the NFL. That’s true even when a player has a normal offseason, and Burrow has had anything but given the state of the league during COVID-19.

“Joe Burrow is going to struggle, he’s going to struggle … he’s so far behind right now, lord,” former NFL GM Bill Polian said recently. “This is Bill Parcells, the best way to learn how to play football is to play football. We play football in training camp and OTAs to a certain extent and we’re not doing that this year. Those guys will have a hard time. By the way, this statistic I verified the other day, first-round quarterbacks exceed at a winning level in their first two years at 34 percent of the time.”