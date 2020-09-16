Kurt Warner Reacts To What He Saw From Joe Burrow In Week 1

The majority of NFL analysts were unimpressed by QB Joe Burrow in his debut for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. But Kurt Warner had a different view of the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Appearing on NFL Network, the Hall of Famer acknowledged that Burrow largely struggled in the 16-13 loss. But he also found that Burrow showed flashes where he looked like a veteran, specifically on the final drive of the game.

“I think we’re always our own harshest critics,” Warner said, via Yahoo Sports. “A ‘D’ is probably a little lower than I would give [Burrow].

“I thought he had ups and downs in that game, there were times he could have played better — it looked like he was a little out of sorts. There were others time that he didn’t look like a rookie at all, specifically that final drive… he seemed to get more and more comfortable.

“That, to me, is what I’m looking for from a rookie. The fact that he got better and better throughout the game, I think that’s a great sign.”

Burrow completed 63-percent of his passes for 193 yards and an interception in Cincinnati’s loss to the Chargers. He added another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

But 60 of those yards came on the final drive. Burrow led Cincinnati from their own 18-yard line down to the Chargers’ 13. If it weren’t for a missed 31-yard field goal by Randy Bullock, he would have at least got a chance to tie the game.

Winning is going to be tough for Joe Burrow with the team he’s on right now. But Kurt Warner certainly likes what he’s seeing so far.