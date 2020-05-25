Kurt Warner Responds To Getting Compared To QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow will be entering the NFL in much different fashion than Kurt Warner did, but if this year’s No. 1 overall pick can have the kind of career the two-time MVP had, Bengals fans will be ecstatic.

Warner was cut by the Green Bay Packers, worked in a grocery store and starred in the Arena Football League before finally catching on with the St. Louis Rams in 1998. Burrow, meanwhile, will begin his NFL career as the Cincinnati Bengals’ starting quarterback from Day 1.

While there may be some major differences between the two, several people have compared Burrow to Warner from a skill set perspective. The former star QB and current NFL analyst seems to agree with that assessment.

In an interview with Arizona Sports’ Doug & Wolf on the QB1 Show recently,

“I actually had seen that a couple times out there — people making that comparison,” Warner said. “And I kind of like it, based on what I’ve seen. If you go back and look at what they did at LSU, 80% of the time, they went five out. Five-man protection, get everybody out, put it in the quarterback’s hands, deal the football. “The accuracy part of it, the ability to make the throw down the field. But where he thrived was quick decisions, accuracy and decision-making. And that, to me, is exactly how I played the game.”

Warner added that the way Burrow likes to play, and the way LSU played much of last year, is how he preferred to play during his 12-year NFL career.

“If you gave me one thing on the field and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to play the whole game this way,’ I’m saying, ‘We’re going five out, and we’re going to block five and we’re going to put the pressure on the defense and you leave it up to me to make those decisions and get the ball to my playmakers,’ which is very much what LSU did in that great season that he had last year. So I like the comparisons,” Warner said.

In addition to winning two MVP awards, Warner finished his career with three Super Bowl appearances and one championship. He was named MVP of the Rams’ win over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Warner also led the NFL in passing touchdowns twice and passing yards once and was a two-time first-team All-Pro.

[ 247 Sports ]