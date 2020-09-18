LeBron James Has Message For Joe Burrow After First TD Pass

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in the first of two matchups between these two teams.

Cincinnati opened the scoring with a field goal on its very first drive. Cleveland responded with a touchdown on its opening drive and then added another on the very next drive as quarterback Baker Mayfield hit wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a long touchdown pass.

After his “welcome to the NFL” moment Burrow led the Bengals right down the field and threw his first touchdown pass of his career. The former LSU star hit tight end C.J. Uzomah in the corner of the endzone to cut the Browns lead to just 14-10.

Bengals fans loved what they saw from Burrow through the first quarter and a half of play tonight. Another sports star was watching as well.

Ohio native LeBron James has been impressed with what Burrow is doing on the field in his rookie season.

“Burrow is SPECIAL! He has the “IT” for sure,” LeBron said on Twitter.

Burrow is SPECIAL! He has the “IT” for sure. — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 18, 2020

Getting praise from LeBron James for being “special” is just about the highest honor someone in sports can receive.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner dominated in college at LSU. So far tonight, he’s proved he has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Burrow is 13-of-17 passing for 114 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland leads 14-10 near the end of the second half.