Legendary Bengals QB Ken Anderson Reacts To Joe Burrow Injury

Legendary former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson has sent his well-wishes to injured rookie standout Joe Burrow.

Burrow left today’s game against Washington with a left knee injury. There’s been no official word on the extent of the damage, but it didn’t look good.

Anderson, the greatest quarterback in Cincinnati franchise history, succinctly summed up everyone’s thoughts on what happened with a seven-word tweet this afternoon.

“Prayers to Joe. Hoping for the best,” he wrote.

Prayers to Joe. Hoping for the best. — Ken Anderson (@KenAndersonNFL) November 22, 2020

The Bengals have a brutal history with injuries to franchise quarterbacks–see Greg Cook and Carson Palmer as prime examples. Here’s to hoping Burrow is not the latest name to add to that list.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Burrow has been impressive in his first season, setting numerous NFL rookie records. Bengals fans were justifiably excited for the future simply because of Burrow’s presence.

Hopefully, whatever his injury is, it won’t put a damper on his budding career.