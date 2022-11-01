Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Paul Brown Stadium during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 7, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tyler Barrick/Getty Images)

The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38.

Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006.

From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He then spent a few years on the Chiefs and one year on the Bengals before joining the Vikings.

During his stint in Minnesota, Zimmer was a linebackers coach. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2020.

Zimmer's sister, Corri, announced that he passed away on Instagram.

"I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was," she wrote. "I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again. My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad. I don’t know how to juggle being a mom to one year old twin boys and the grief of losing my brother so unexpectedly. I’m so lost, I’m so overwhelmed, I’m so heartbroken.

"My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close. He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask. Always telling me what a good job I did and how proud he was of me. His support and love for me was SO big and I hope he knew how much I loved him. In the last year he told me countless times how he loved watching me be a mom and how proud he was of me. Please pray for our family as we try to navigate through this. Lord, we need your strength now more than ever. Please don’t let us lose faith."

Our thoughts are with the Zimmer family at this time.