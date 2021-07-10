Longtime NFL Writer Names League’s Worst Travel Destination

Earlier this week, longtime NFL writer Ben Volin ranked every NFL team based on the best travel destinations.

Unsurprisingly, New Orleans sat at the top of the list with the great atmosphere in the city and an incredible arena. Unfortunately, there has to be team in last place as well.

Volin gave that distinction to the Cincinnati Bengals. He suggested there just isn’t much to do in Cincinnati and highlighted the stadium’s lack of tailgating space.

“The ribs at Montgomery Inn are great,” he said. “And you can stay across the river in Covington to cross Kentucky off your list of states visited. But there’s not much going on in downtown Cincinnati, the stadium has no tailgating space, and Bengals games are rarely exciting.”

New: Ranking the NFL’s 30 cities as football travel destinations https://t.co/asi2K6HpRu — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) July 10, 2021

Bengals games haven’t been that exciting thanks to the team’s rough couple of years. However, former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow injected some life into the franchise before suffering a devastating knee injury.

With Burrow nearing 100-percent before the start of the 2021 season, Paul Brown Stadium should come alive.