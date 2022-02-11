Look: 1 Person Has Wagered $9.5 Million On Bengals To Win Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI might go down as the most wagered game in the history of sports and sports betting. For one American, there’s certainly a record sum at stake.

According to ESPN Chalk, Texas businessman Jim McIngvale, also known as “Mattress Mack,” has placed a new, $5 million bet on the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI over the Los Angeles Rams.

Combine that with the $4.5 million wager Mattress Mack had already placed on the Bengals last week and he’s now wagered $9.5 million on the Bengals to win. He stands to win a net of $16.2 million if the Bengals win the Lombardi Trophy.

But while that may seem like a huge sum for any businessman, there’s a method of Mack’s madness. In an interview with ESPN on Friday, Mack explained that he’s running a promotion to refund purchases of $3,000 or more at his mattress store if the Bengals win the Super Bowl.

Mack is effectively hedging his bets, and he explained that he’s made so many sales through the promotion that he used the profits to make an even bigger wager.

“Well, I sold through the profit on the first investment,” Mack said. “So I had to make another.”

Jim McIngvale, AKA Mattress Mack, has bet another $5 million on the Bengals moneyline. He now has $9.5 million on Bengals to possibly net $16.2 million.



The $5 million bet is the largest bet @CaesarsSports has ever taken. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 11, 2022

Mattress Mack wouldn’t give his prediction as to who he thinks will win. But he did tell ESPN that he believes it will be a close game that comes down to a final field goal.

“I figure it’s more of a toss-up,” McIngvale said. “It could come down to a final field goal, like a lot of these exciting playoff games.”

