Look: Bengals Are Teasing A New Helmet For 2022 Season

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet is seen on the field before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Cincinnati Bengals teased some signifiant news would be coming later in the week.

"Make sure you're online at 10 AM tomorrow," the Bengals tweeted. Well, when 10:00 a.m. ET came around, the team delivered yet another tease for fans.

"Coming Soon. #WhiteBengal," the team said in a caption of a video on Instagram. The video showed a few highlights from the Bengals throughout the years mashed up with a tiger.

A white tiger. It certainly seems like the Bengals will be wearing an all-white uniform and helmet combination at some point during the 2022 season.

Check it out.

Ryan Holmes, who's the director of corporate partnerships for the team, confirmed that it was coming in the future.

“It’s kind of tied to another announcement we’re going to have around a second helmet, so kind of a new helmet tied to our uniforms,” Holmes said (first transcribed by SI). “We launched the uniforms last year. Our fans have been itching for an alternate helmet. The league approved that.”

We'll have the official news when it comes out.