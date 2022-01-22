Look: Bengals CB Mike Hilton Just Had The Play Of The Year

The Tennessee Titans were well on their way to cutting their deficit in the second half of this Saturday’s playoff game, but Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton had other plans.

After a 45-yard run from D’Onta Foreman set the Titans up with a first-and-goal opportunity, Hilton came up with arguably the best interception we’ve seen all season.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill tried to throw a quick pass to Chester Rogers, but Hilton managed to deflect that pass into the air and come down with it. He gained almost 20 yards after the interception, albeit a taunting penalty from Eli Apple forced the Bengals to lose some of that yardage.

What made this play from Hilton so significant was that it happened inside the red zone. Instead of scoring a touchdown to cut the Bengals’ lead to single digits, the score remained 16-6.

Here’s the interception from Hilton:

If the Bengals go on to win this game, Hilton’s interception might just be the reason why. It was the definition of a momentum-changing play.

NFL fans can watch the rest of the Bengals-Titans game on CBS.