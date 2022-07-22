Look: Bengals Finally Reveal New White Helmet

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Last week, the Cincinnati Bengals teased an alternate helmet for the 2022 season. Moments ago, they finally unveiled them.

The Bengals will be sporting white helmets at some point this year. This new helmet is called "White Bengal."

Cincinnati hasn't officially revealed when it'll wear its "White Bengal" helmets this season. Most teams have announced that they'll wear their alternate helmets for a game or two.

What we do know, however, is that NFL fans are all in on this new look for the Bengals.

Here's the announcement video from the Bengals:

After making a Super Bowl appearance last season, the Bengals are hoping they can return to the big game in style.

These helmets will look even better if they're paired with the Bengals' Color Rush jerseys.

Cincinnati should provide additional information on its "White Bengal" helmets in the coming hours.