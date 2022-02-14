Look: Bengals Player Stayed On Field To Watch Halftime Show

While his teammates were busy in the locker room, Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson was out watching the halftime show.

McPherson is only 22, so he might seem to be a tad young to fully appreciate all of the halftime performers, save for Kendrick Lamar. The majority of the group–Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and 50 Cent–burst onto the scene either before McPherson was born or when he was a baby.

Still, that didn’t stop the first-year specialist from hanging out on the sideline to watch the action during intermission. By the looks of things, McPherson really enjoyed himself too.

Evan McPherson was all of us watching the Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/vITDI6RFgc — ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2022

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson watching the halftime show 💀 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/T6uODCdGxI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

Perhaps McPherson just stayed out there because he’s a fan, and as a kicker, he wasn’t really needed in the locker room. Maybe he just wanted to be out there as soon as the field was cleared so he could get some halftime work in.

Whatever his reasons for sticking around were, he sure had a good time doing it. Later on, in the third quarter, McPherson came through when his number was called, converting an extra point and field goal.

For the night, he is 2-for-2 on point after attempts and 2-for-2 on field goals. The Bengals currently lead the Rams 20-16 early in the fourth quarter.