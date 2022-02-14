Look: Bengals Player Gets A Wild Taunting Penalty

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves is inactive in the Super Bowl, but he still managed to have an impact on the game.

It wasn’t a positive one either. After safety Jessie Bates III picked off Matthew Stafford late in the second quarter, Hargreaves ran off the sideline to join his teammates celebrating in the end zone.

The problem is, he’s inactive and in street clothes. Hargreaves wound up being flagged for taunting.

Looks like Vernon Hargreaves.

Unreal pic.twitter.com/6GgM1IiAhR — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) February 14, 2022

We can’t blame Hargreaves for being excited for his teammate, but man, that is a brutal way to get yourself noticed when you’re not even playing in the game.

According to longtime NFL referee and FOX rules expert Mike Pereira, Hargreaves can expect a monetary penalty for his actions this week as well.

I can honestly say that I have not seen an inactive player get penalized. It's not a good day for him. Not only did he cost the Bengals 15 yards but he will get fined also. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) February 14, 2022

Right now, we’re betting that the Cincinnati coaching staff is not happy with Hargreaves, but if the Bengals come back and win this game, this whole crazy sequence will be something the team can laugh at later on.

It’s halftime of Super Bowl LVI on NBC, and the Rams lead the Bengals 13-10. LA took a 13-3 lead on Stafford touchdown passes to Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp before Cincinnati trimmed the lead to three on a trick play, with running back Joe Mixon hitting Tee Higgins in the end zone.