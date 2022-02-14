The Spun

Look: Bengals Player Gets A Wild Taunting Penalty

Bengals players Mike Daniels (76) and Vernon Hargreaves (29) walk on the field before the Super Bowl.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Mike Daniels #76 and Vernon Hargreaves III #29 of the Cincinnati Bengals walk off the field after a team photo session at SoFi Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves is inactive in the Super Bowl, but he still managed to have an impact on the game.

It wasn’t a positive one either. After safety Jessie Bates III picked off Matthew Stafford late in the second quarter, Hargreaves ran off the sideline to join his teammates celebrating in the end zone.

The problem is, he’s inactive and in street clothes. Hargreaves wound up being flagged for taunting.

We can’t blame Hargreaves for being excited for his teammate, but man, that is a brutal way to get yourself noticed when you’re not even playing in the game.

According to longtime NFL referee and FOX rules expert Mike Pereira, Hargreaves can expect a monetary penalty for his actions this week as well.

Right now, we’re betting that the Cincinnati coaching staff is not happy with Hargreaves, but if the Bengals come back and win this game, this whole crazy sequence will be something the team can laugh at later on.

It’s halftime of Super Bowl LVI on NBC, and the Rams lead the Bengals 13-10. LA took a 13-3 lead on Stafford touchdown passes to Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp before Cincinnati trimmed the lead to three on a trick play, with running back Joe Mixon hitting Tee Higgins in the end zone.

