Look: Bengals Players Had 2-Word Message For Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals forces a fumble by Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals' defense made a statement on the field in yesterday's win in Tampa.

On last week's episode of his podcast, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady said Cincinnati had a "fairly tough" defense. Well, that unit limited Tampa Bay to only six points in the second half and forced Brady into four turnovers to help the Bengals rally from a 17-0 deficit to win 34-23.

As they left the field and entered the bowels of Raymond James Stadium following the game, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and defensive lineman BJ Hill had messages for Brady, with Hill making reference to the "fairly tough" quote.

Apple and Hill were not the only Bengals to call out Brady after the win.

"We got hot,” linebacker Germaine Pratt said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com. “We are a fairly tough defense. You know, fairly tough. I think we are tough as nails to get four turnovers on four possessions.”

Yesterday's victory was the sixth in a row for the Bengals, who at 10-4 are in first place in the AFC North.