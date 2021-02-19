Joe Burrow is back in the gym, just a few months after suffering a season-ending injury during the 2020 season.

It didn’t take long for the Bengals to realize how special of a player they had in Burrow during his rookie season. The former LSU star immediately elevated his Cincinnati teammates around him, all while throwing for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions in 10 games, all of which he started.

Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 of the 2020 season in a game against the Washington Football Team. It was the unfortunate end to an otherwise stellar rookie season for the 24-year-old.

Since then, the Bengals quarterback has undergone surgery and began his rehab. He took a big step forward on Friday when he got back in the gym for some weight training.

Take a look.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow in the gym this offseason (via IG/trainbsp) pic.twitter.com/iFsf1Byo6n — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 19, 2021

All reports indicate Joe Burrow will be 100 percent healthy by the start of the 2021 season, but he still has a ways to go.

Burrow’s knee injury consisted of a torn ACL and MCL and partial tears to the PCL and meniscus in his left knee. An injury of such severity takes plenty of time to recover from. The only upside is the Bengals quarterback suffered the injury with so much time left in the NFL’s 2020 season, allowing him a few extra months before the off-season to start his recovery.

Cincinnati is optimistic Burrow will be ready to go by the 2021 season. He took a big step forward on Friday by getting back in the gym.