Look: Bengals Reaction To NFL Schedule Change Goes Viral

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's that time of the year when the NFL begins to "flex" certain games in and out of primetime in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced it was flexing next Sunday's Chiefs-Chargers game to 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Bengals-Steelers, the original game scheduled for Sunday Night Football, will instead be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

If the Bengals are upset about losing the night game, they aren't showing it. In an "official statement" on Twitter, Cincinnati shared a video of quarterback Joe Burrow discussing his willingness to play under any circumstances

"I don't care about any of that. I'll play at 6 a.m. in the middle of a field somewhere," Burrow says in the clip.

The reason the NFL moved Bengals-Steelers off primetime is because Pittsburgh is 2-6 and looking like one of the worst teams in the league right now.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, is 5-4, one game back of the first-place Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North standings and in the thick of the conference playoff race.