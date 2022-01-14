Look: Colin Cowherd Has 2 Words To Describe Joe Burrow

Colin Cowherd is fully aboard the Joe Burrow hype train these days. Ahead of Burrow and the Bengals clashing with the Raiders in the playoffs, he talked about why he likes Burrow so much.

On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd used two words to describe Burrow: “likable cockiness.” Cowherd compared Burrow to Tom Brady in that Burrow is supremely confident but also likes to have fun.

“Joe Burrow has that likable cockiness. Tom Brady has it the same way. He’s confident, but fun,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd went so far as to argue that Burrow was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player this year. He pointed out that no player has as much of an impact on their team as Burrow had for the Bengals in 2021.

2021 was a breakout year of epic proportions for the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick. He broke every Bengals single season passing record while going 10-6 as a starter, leading the league in completion percentage in the process.

Now Burrow has the Bengals back in the playoffs for the first time in over five years, and they’re the favorites too. It’s been 30 years since the Bengals last won a playoff game, and if Burrow can end that drought, he may be as good as Cowherd said he is.

If Joe Burrow isn’t already the next great NFL quarterback, he’s certainly among the top contenders to be one soon.

Will Burrow prove Cowherd right against the Raiders this weekend?