Look: Cris Collinsworth Has 2-Word Message For Super Bowl 56

NBC color commentator Cris Collinsworth is set to call Super Bowl LVI, which features his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Los Angeles Rams. And he’s ready in a big way.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Collinsworth posted a photo that he had taken from SoFi Stadium in California. It has Collinsworth, play-by-play commentator Al Michaels and sideline reporter Michele Tafoya all posing for the camera.

Collinsworth added a pretty succinct message to let us all know just how excited he is for the game. “Let’s go,” he wrote.

The post already has around a thousand likes and shares since being posted earlier in the afternoon. But as with almost any post involving Cris Collinsworth, the comments and retweets are pretty funny too:

“Now here’s a guy announcing on the superbowl coverage once again,” one fan wrote using one of Collinsworth’s signature lines.

“Now here’s a guy who’s in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl,” wrote another.

Others realized that it will probably be the final time those three work together with Al Michaels’ NBC contract up. Some wished the group a fond farewell:

“The last ride together on NBC. I can’t wait to see and hear history one last time.”

“Sad to see this great sports coverage trio working together for the last time today!”

The Super Bowl starts at 6:30 p.m. EST and will air on NBC.